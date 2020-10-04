‘I have all the time in the world for my daughter…’

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 18:44 IST

Known for her versatile roles, actor Juhi Parmar wishes to continue doing quality work. “I have always been an actor who prefers quality over quantity. That’s the reason my body of work is so diverse and creditable. When I was doing daily soaps, our shows were high on TRP charts and gave me huge recognition. Then I switched to reality shows and won both — ‘Comedy Circus’ and Bigg Boss-5. So, I believe in making right choices on the right time.”

Talking about keeping her priorities straight, ‘Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’ and ‘Rishtey’ actor said, “Other than being an actor, I am also a mother of a child and I have to balance my life to its best. I want my daughter to be aware of the fact, she has a working mother who has all the time in the world for her. That’s one of the biggest reasons I am very selective while taking up new projects.”

Juhi is happy that finally things are getting back on track and many people in the industry are back to work. “Things were on hold and it was causing a lot of panic amongst all. Many were living on a hand to mouth condition during the crisis. It feels happy that work has restarted and we are restructuring the industry. With new shows coming up along with theatres being reopened and then OTT platforms bringing new content, so presently we all are engaged in generating work,” she said. The versatile actor will be seen next in the TV show ‘Hamari Wali Good News.’