'I'm enjoying making people laugh in these tough times'

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 00:30 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Annu Awasthi
Annu Awasthi (ht)
         

Kanpur based comic artiste Annu Awasthi who once dreamt of becoming a politician is now enjoying his role as a comedian, making people laugh in these tough times.

“I am a car dealer and wanted to become a politician. I had also decided to contest Vidhan Sabha 2022 elections too but at present I’m satisfied doing comedy,” he said.

“Since last few years, I am doing comedy shows at local weddings and functions. In 2018, I made a fun audio that went viral. I realised that it was good way to reach a wider audience,” said Annu of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame.

Annu got a break on small screen after his fun videos became popular, telling us more about himself he said, “My first break on TV happened with an offer from Bigg Boss but it didn’t work out as expected and I landed an interesting role in the comedy show Bhabhiji. This show proved to be a turning point as it gave me a recognition and more work.”

Currently, Annu is shooting for his new TV show.

“Yes it’s a fun role and I play a phoney businessman. I am glad with the kind of roles coming my way and enjoying it to the fullest,” said Annu.

