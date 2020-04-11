I offered my hotel to health care staff so that they could rest: Sonu Sood

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 17:29 IST

Sonu Sood believes that this is the when everyone should come together and help doctors, nurses and paramedical staffs who’re exposing themselves to COVID-19 on a daily basis. And so, the actor has offered his hotel in Juhu, Mumbai for healthcare workers where they can stay. “They’re the real healers. They are staying away from their families and are risking their lives. They’ll continuously be exposed to the danger until we finally get rid of this virus. They don’t have any place to rest in the hospitals,” he says.

The Happy New Year (2014) actor feels that it was important to extend a helping hand to those who’re working on the field round the clock. He says, “I offered my hotel to them so that they could rest, save their travel time and spend more time serving the society. Breakfast and dinner will also be provided to them. The idea is to make them feel comfortable.”

Stressing on how doctors and nurses are being ill-treated by the society who fear contracting the virus from them, he elaborates, “It’s really unfortunate that people don’t respect the kind of sacrifice that they’re making. It’s time to recognise the hard work that they put in. They, along with their families, should be provided with the best of the facilities. Doctors and other healthcare staffs are the only walls that exist between us and the virus. The only way to help them is by being kind.”

Sood feels that the health crisis should call for a better healthcare infrastructure so that the infected is given the best possible care. “It’s time to build more hospitals than temples. We need to get a good healthcare system for the country and I hope that our efforts towards that continue even after the COVID-19 situation,” he signs off.