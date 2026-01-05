‘Mocking India’: Congress targets PM Modi over Trump's ‘make me happy’ remark on tariff threat, cutting Russian oil

The Congress on Monday criticised US President Donald Trump over his remarks on India’s purchase of Russian oil, accusing Washington of pressuring New Delhi; and also questioned PM Narendra Modi's government over it. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Hindustan Times)

Jairam Ramesh, general secretary and comms head of the main Opposition party, said Washington continues to follow a “blow hot, blow cold” policy toward Delhi despite repeated public displays of warmth between Modi and Trump.

“India wanted to make me happy," Trump said earlier in the day, adding, “Modi is a very good guy and he knew I was not happy. And it was important to make me happy. We can raise tariffs on them very quickly.”

Trump was apparently referring to India's oil trade with Russia, something his administration has long opposed, and which was cited as a reason for doubling the tariffs on India to 50% back in August 2025. “We could raise tariffs on India if they don't help on Russian oil issue,” the President was quoted as saying by Reuters.

To this, in a post on X, Ramesh argued that events such as “Namaste Trump” and “Howdy Modi”, along with public praise and personal warmth, have brought little tangible benefit to India.

“The PM's good friend in the White House continues his 'blow hot, blow cold' approach to India. He has yet again threatened higher tariffs on US imports from India if India did not stop buying oil from Russia. All those Namaste Trump, Howdy Modi events, all those (forced) hugs, and all those social media posts hailing the US President have done very little good,” Ramesh wrote.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said India has always sourced fuel based on cost considerations and has the sovereign right to buy cheaper oil from Russia. “The US is exploiting Prime Minister Modi’s weakness," Tiwari said.

The Indian government has not reacted to this immediate comment by Trump, as of 3:45 pm, January 5.