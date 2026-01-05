'Could raise tariffs on India': Trump's fresh warning over Russian oil trade

“We could raise tariffs on India if they don't help on Russian oil issue,” the President was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Trump also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the address, saying he was a “good guy” who knew the US President was not happy. “He (PM Modi) knew I was not happy. It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly...,” Trump was heard saying in an audio shared by the White House.

Trump was referring to India's oil trade with Russia , something that his administration has long opposed, and which was cited as a reason for doubling the tariffs on India to 50% back in August 2025.

US President Donald Trump reportedly said on Monday that the country could increase its existing tariffs on Indian imports if New Delhi didn't help with the “Russian oil issue".

The President made the remarks during a briefing outlining the United States’ next steps after the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Oil was also a central factor in the latest strikes on the South American nation.

Trump's latest tariff hike warning comes amid ongoing trade negotiations between India and the US.

Trump's latest remarks come months after he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “assured” him that India would stop the purchase of Russian oil. “There will be no oil. He’s not buying oil,” he said back in October, weeks after the 50% tariffs on Indian imports took effect.

However, India had denied Trump's assertion saying no such conversation took place between him and PM Modi.

Even as the Trump administration continues its pushback against the Russian oil issue, India has always maintained that its policies are governed by offers in markets and needs of the Indian consumer.

Trump latest remarks on the issue could potentially add a fresh strain in the diplomatic ties between India and the US.

A turnaround in ties was briefly observed after the imposition of tariffs as Trump said he would “always be friends” with Modi and pointed to a “special relationship” between the two countries. PM Modi had also returned the gesture, saying he “appreciated” the US leader's positive assessment of ties.

Russia is the biggest oil supplier to India. Many Trump administration officials have alleged in the past that Russia uses the proceeds of this oil trade to fuel the war in Ukraine, and India also has been “profiteering” and “making billions” from its reselling of the oil. Trump's imposition of the hefty tariffs on India was largely seen as a tactic to put pressure on Putin to end the offensive in Ukraine.