'Modi loves Trump': How US President dropped big claim on India-Russia oil trade

“He (Modi) is a friend of mine, we have a great relationship... we were not happy with him buying oil from Russia because that let Russia continue on with this ridiculous war where they've lost a million and a half people,” Trump said in response to a question. “I was not happy that India was buying oil, and (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing,” he added.

During a media interaction at the White House on Thursday, Trump asserted that India would stop its oil trade with Russia, an "assurance" he said his "great friend" PM Modi gave him.

Just as trade ties between India and the US were improving , President Donald Trump made a striking claim about New Delhi's oil trade with Moscow, central to Washington's 50% tariffs on Indian imports that took effect in August.

Not only did Trump claim to have information about India's plans to stop oil purchase with Russia, he also shared a timeline on when New Delhi would resume the trade. "The hatred of the two leaders (Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin) is a lot, it's an obstacle...But I think we'll get them. If India doesn't buy oil, it makes it much easier...They will not be buying oil from Russia and they'll go back to Russia after the war is over," Trump said.

According to the US President, while India plans to stop buying oil from Russia, the move may require some time, as it was a "little bit of a process".

"He (PM Modi) is not buying his oil from Russia...He can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon," Trump said.

Heaping praise on "incredible" India, Trump also shared that Sergio Gor, the US ambassador-designate to India, informed him that "Modi loves Trump".

“He loves Trump... I don’t want you to take the word love any differently... I don’t want to destroy his political career," Trump quipped, sparking laughter from those at the White House.

Trump's latest assertion on the India-Russia oil trade has sparked a discussion, as it comes just as New Delhi and Washington are engaged in trade negotiations. The talks come in the backdrop of strained India-US trade ties, ever since Trump imposed a steep 50% tariff on Indian imports.

Donald Trump has long been miffed with India doing oil trade with Russia. India is reportedly the second-largest buyer of Russian energy after China. Trump earlier threatened to penalise New Delhi over the continued purchases, and did so back in August, as he imposed additional 25% tariffs on Indian imports.

However, a turnaround of ties was recently seen with a positive exchange between Donald Trump and PM Modi. The US President almost suddenly shifted his tone on India, saying he would always be friends with Modi. PM Modi had also reciprocated the sentiment, saying “India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”

Trade talks have been ongoing between India and the US for months now, with the goal of concluding a deal by November. New Delhi is working on a mutually acceptable plan to address concerns, even as the Russian oil trade remains a sticking point, Bloomberg reported earlier this week.