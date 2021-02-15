IND USA
A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Day 1 of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, of which 23,628 were vaccinated on Saturday as government began administering the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in India.(Reuters)
0.25% health workers fully vaccinated: Govt

Among those health care workers who were vaccinated on January 16, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country, and were eligible to receive the second dose on Saturday, at least 10% have been fully vaccinated so far.
By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:36 AM IST

India has fully vaccinated 0.25% of its nearly one million health care workers against Covid-19, shows latest data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare released on Sunday.

An estimated 92,61,227 health care workers were identified by the government to be vaccinated against Covid-19 under the national immunisation drive on priority, of which 23,628 have completed the two-dose regimen as per the provisional data available till Sunday morning.

Among those health care workers who were vaccinated on January 16, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country, and were eligible to receive the second dose on Saturday, at least 10% have been fully vaccinated so far.

A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Day 1 of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, of which 23,628 were vaccinated on Saturday as government began administering the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in India. “We expect the numbers to pick pace once the weekend gets over. There is a window of 4 to 8 weeks for giving the second dose but sooner the dose is taken the better it is,” said Dr NK Arora, National Task Force on Covid-19 related initiatives.


The national drugs regulator, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has permitted two Covid-19 vaccines for use in India, and both the vaccines have a two-dose regimen.

“The neutralising antibodies against the virus start developing at least two weeks aftertaking the second shot. It is proven beyond any doubt that vaccination imparts protection against Covid-19, and is the only way to achieve vaccine derived herd immunity against the disease,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head, pulmonology and sleep medicine department, New Delhi’s AIIMS.

“By April-May there are likely to be more Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in India, which will further boost the pace of vaccination. It will also help build vaccine confidence,” said Dr K Srinath Reddy, public health expert, and, founder, Public Health Foundation of India.

Meanwhile, India, for now, is not looking at reviewing the gap between the two vaccine doses of SII’s Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

“The change in interval is not yet warranted,” said Dr Samiran Panda, head of epidemiology and communicable diseases division at the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Dr Panda is also one of the members of the national task force on Covid-19 related matters.

In all, 8.2 million beneficiaries have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country so far, the health ministry in a statement.

0.25% health workers fully vaccinated: Govt

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:36 AM IST
Among those health care workers who were vaccinated on January 16, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country, and were eligible to receive the second dose on Saturday, at least 10% have been fully vaccinated so far.
After the Baghjan blow-up, investigators also found that four of nine calves born to domestic cows in neighbouring villages perished; of the four, two were still-born.(ANI)
After the Baghjan blow-up, investigators also found that four of nine calves born to domestic cows in neighbouring villages perished; of the four, two were still-born.(ANI)
india news

Is compensation enough for man-made disasters?

By Bharati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:29 AM IST
On May 27th last year, following a leak, a terrifying blowout all but annihilated the area. Images of giant flames and intense smoke haunted India.
Once the codes are enforced, firms have will have to restructure salaries because, under the new rules, all allowances, such as leave travel, house rent, overtime and conveyance, have to be capped at 50% of the CTC. (Bloomberg)
Once the codes are enforced, firms have will have to restructure salaries because, under the new rules, all allowances, such as leave travel, house rent, overtime and conveyance, have to be capped at 50% of the CTC. (Bloomberg)
india news

CTCs likely to be tweaked as govt eyes new labour codes

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:24 AM IST
According to the new definition, “wage” will exclude statutory bonus, pension and PF contribution, conveyance allowance, HRA, overtime and gratuity.
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district.(PTI)
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district.(PTI)
india news

Farmers, Hindutva, businesses: The trinity of political economy

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Why did Tikait’s appeal, when faced with police attempts to vacate the protest site, go viral? Clearly, Jats perceived Tikait’s possible arrest or persecution as the State coming down on the legacy of his father, Mahendra Singh Tikait.
Allahabad high court
Allahabad high court
india news

Orders that set the bar: How Allahabad HC stood for civil rights

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:56 AM IST
The Allahabad high court has risen to the occasion each time, reaffirming the importance of the rights to privacy and autonomy while safeguarding civil liberties.
JMM working president Hemant Soren launched the party’s poll campaign from Jhargram on January 28. (PTI PHOTO).
JMM working president Hemant Soren launched the party’s poll campaign from Jhargram on January 28. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

JMM preps for polls in neighbouring Bengal, wants to contest 25 to 30 seats

By Gautam Mazumdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:09 AM IST
  • The JMM is eyeing to contest 25 to 30 seats in Bengal in the upcoming assembly polls. The JMM had contested 22 assembly seats in the 2016 state polls in West Bengal.
DGP Singh made these revelations in a news conference over the arrest of self-styled chief commanders Hidayatullah Malik and Zahoor Ahmad Rather, respectively of terror outfits Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) and The Resistance Front (TRF).(Waseem Andrabi/HT file photo)
DGP Singh made these revelations in a news conference over the arrest of self-styled chief commanders Hidayatullah Malik and Zahoor Ahmad Rather, respectively of terror outfits Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) and The Resistance Front (TRF).(Waseem Andrabi/HT file photo)
india news

JeM planned terror attacks in Delhi, says J-K DGP

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:00 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir DGP also disclosed that the terrorists in Kashmir have begun procuring weapons from Bihar and are using some students from Kashmir, studying in Punjab, for smuggling these illegal arms into the Valley.
A BJP leader said that Rupani's health was not proper for the last two days.
A BJP leader said that Rupani's health was not proper for the last two days.
india news

WATCH: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani faints during rally, PM calls to check on him

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Rupani was given first aid on the stage. He was later seen descending the stairs of the stage on his own. This was Rupani's third political rally during the day in Vadodara.
The guidelines further mentioned that in case of a larger number of Covid-19 cases are being reported at the workplace, the whole block or building, as the case may be, should be disinfected.(Representative image)
The guidelines further mentioned that in case of a larger number of Covid-19 cases are being reported at the workplace, the whole block or building, as the case may be, should be disinfected.(Representative image)
india news

Offices can resume work after disinfection if Covid cases reported in premises

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:27 PM IST
The health ministry's guidelines mentioned that in case of a larger number of Covid-19 cases are being reported at the workplace, the whole block or building, as the case may be, should be disinfected.
People will be required to wear face masks or covering at all times and should wash their hands frequently.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
People will be required to wear face masks or covering at all times and should wash their hands frequently.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
india news

Centre issues fresh guidelines for offices. Here’s what you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Listing out the guidelines, the union ministry of health (MoHFW) highlighted offices with relatively closer settings with shared spaces and the virus could spread faster.
PM Modi arrived in Chennai at 11 am to inaugurate a slew of infrastructure projects and left for Kochi from the city.(File photo)
PM Modi arrived in Chennai at 11 am to inaugurate a slew of infrastructure projects and left for Kochi from the city.(File photo)
india news

Cops keep vigil on AIKSCC TN unit head during PM Modi's Chennai visit

By HT Correspondent, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:12 PM IST
  • When asked about the incident, commissioner of police Mahesh Agarwal said that he wasn’t aware of it.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait speaks to the media during an ongoing protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait speaks to the media during an ongoing protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Won't let govt sit in peace till farmers' demands met: Rakesh Tikait

PTI, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Tikait once again reiterated that the Centre's farm laws "will finish the public distribution system."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects in Kochi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects in Kochi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi has no time for farmers, 'hopping' to poll-bound states, says D Raja

PTI, Kochi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Raja also attacked the opposition Congress led UDF for raking up the Sabarimala women's entry issue ahead of the assembly polls, due to be held in April-May.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated five important projects in Kochi including a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6000 crore petro-chemical complex of oil major Bharat Petroleum Corporation of India, on Sunday. (TWITTER/@BJP4India).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated five important projects in Kochi including a 6000 crore petro-chemical complex of oil major Bharat Petroleum Corporation of India, on Sunday. (TWITTER/@BJP4India).
india news

‘Committed to energise country’s growth trajectory,’ says PM Modi in Kerala

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • On a whistle-stop visit to the poll-bound state (he spent three hours) the Prime Minister said the Union government was committed to improve infrastructural facilities in the state and it was quite evident in the recent budget.
Hyderabad police foiled an attempt of the striking employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and opposition parties to re-enact the 2011 “Million March” agitation of pro-Telangana activists to press for their demands.(PTI Photo (Representative image))
Hyderabad police foiled an attempt of the striking employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and opposition parties to re-enact the 2011 “Million March” agitation of pro-Telangana activists to press for their demands.(PTI Photo (Representative image))
india news

Will go on killing spree: Dismissed constable threatens Gorakhpur police

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:35 PM IST
In a video that went viral on Saturday, Digvijay Rai, who was dismissed by SP Hemraj Meena in December last year for alleged misbehaviour, said he would go on a killing spree on Sunday at Mohaddipur crossing, as he dared police to stop him.
