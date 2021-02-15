0.25% health workers fully vaccinated: Govt
India has fully vaccinated 0.25% of its nearly one million health care workers against Covid-19, shows latest data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare released on Sunday.
An estimated 92,61,227 health care workers were identified by the government to be vaccinated against Covid-19 under the national immunisation drive on priority, of which 23,628 have completed the two-dose regimen as per the provisional data available till Sunday morning.
Among those health care workers who were vaccinated on January 16, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country, and were eligible to receive the second dose on Saturday, at least 10% have been fully vaccinated so far.
A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Day 1 of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, of which 23,628 were vaccinated on Saturday as government began administering the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in India. “We expect the numbers to pick pace once the weekend gets over. There is a window of 4 to 8 weeks for giving the second dose but sooner the dose is taken the better it is,” said Dr NK Arora, National Task Force on Covid-19 related initiatives.
The national drugs regulator, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has permitted two Covid-19 vaccines for use in India, and both the vaccines have a two-dose regimen.
“The neutralising antibodies against the virus start developing at least two weeks aftertaking the second shot. It is proven beyond any doubt that vaccination imparts protection against Covid-19, and is the only way to achieve vaccine derived herd immunity against the disease,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head, pulmonology and sleep medicine department, New Delhi’s AIIMS.
“By April-May there are likely to be more Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in India, which will further boost the pace of vaccination. It will also help build vaccine confidence,” said Dr K Srinath Reddy, public health expert, and, founder, Public Health Foundation of India.
Meanwhile, India, for now, is not looking at reviewing the gap between the two vaccine doses of SII’s Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
“The change in interval is not yet warranted,” said Dr Samiran Panda, head of epidemiology and communicable diseases division at the Indian Council of Medical Research.
Dr Panda is also one of the members of the national task force on Covid-19 related matters.
In all, 8.2 million beneficiaries have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country so far, the health ministry in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
0.25% health workers fully vaccinated: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is compensation enough for man-made disasters?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CTCs likely to be tweaked as govt eyes new labour codes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers, Hindutva, businesses: The trinity of political economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Orders that set the bar: How Allahabad HC stood for civil rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JMM preps for polls in neighbouring Bengal, wants to contest 25 to 30 seats
- The JMM is eyeing to contest 25 to 30 seats in Bengal in the upcoming assembly polls. The JMM had contested 22 assembly seats in the 2016 state polls in West Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JeM planned terror attacks in Delhi, says J-K DGP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WATCH: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani faints during rally, PM calls to check on him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Offices can resume work after disinfection if Covid cases reported in premises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre issues fresh guidelines for offices. Here’s what you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops keep vigil on AIKSCC TN unit head during PM Modi's Chennai visit
- When asked about the incident, commissioner of police Mahesh Agarwal said that he wasn’t aware of it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won't let govt sit in peace till farmers' demands met: Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi has no time for farmers, 'hopping' to poll-bound states, says D Raja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Committed to energise country’s growth trajectory,’ says PM Modi in Kerala
- On a whistle-stop visit to the poll-bound state (he spent three hours) the Prime Minister said the Union government was committed to improve infrastructural facilities in the state and it was quite evident in the recent budget.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will go on killing spree: Dismissed constable threatens Gorakhpur police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox