1,300 tonnes of sulphuric acid removed from Sterlite plant after leak detected: Thoothukudi collector

Days after a sulphuric acid leak was detected at Sterlite copper plant here, a top district official on Saturday said 1,300 tonnes of the liquid has been removed so far from the premises.

Speaking to reporters here, the district collector Sandeep Nanduri said so far 1,300 tonnes of sulphuric acid has been removed in 75 tankers.

On June 17, authorities had said leak of sulphuric acid was detected at the Sterlite’s copper plant in Thoothukudi triggering fear among residents.

Sterlite copper plant had filed a petition in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High court seeking access to authorised persons to its premises in Thoothukudi to plug the leak and evacuate hazardous chemicals with police protection.

The copper firm moved the plea stating that the leakage could be due to sabotage.

Following violence and police firing on May 22 and 23, in which 13 people died, the plant was closed by the state government.