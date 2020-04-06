1,445 out of 4,067 Covid-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat: Health Ministry

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 17:53 IST

1,445 cases out of a total of 4,067 cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat gathering, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said on Monday.

“693 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 4,067 in India out of which 1,445 cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat,” Agarwal said at the daily press briefing here.

The Joint Secretary said that 76 per cent cases are males and 24 per cent are females.

“In 47 per cent cases, the victims are less than 40 years old, and in 34 per cent cases the patients are 40-60 years old. In 19 per cent of cases, the patients are 60 years or above,” he said.

Agarwal said that in all 109 people have died of the coronavirus so far out of which 30 deaths were reported on Sunday. 73 per cent deaths are related to males and 27 per cent to females, he said.

Agarwal said that there is a higher risk associated if the elderly people test COVID-19 positive.

“63 per cent deaths have been reported in the people who are 60 years or above and 30 per cent in the people from 40-60 years and 7 per cent death among those who are below 40 years,” he said.

He said the Indian Railways transported sugar through 1340 wagons, salt through 958 wagons and edible oil through 316 wagons/tanks, to different parts of the country amid lockdown in the last 13 days.

“There was a meeting of the Council of Ministers today in which further discussion took place on the plan of action regarding COVID-19 challenges. A detailed guideline has been released by the Health Ministry in which we have focused on signs, symptoms and segregating cases,” said Agarwal.

“Rs 1,100 crore has already been released from the National Health Mission Funds for the States. Also, an additional amount of Rs 3,000 crore has been released today,” he said.