1.5 years vs 19 years: In Sergio Gor's India-US trade deal update, a dig at EU FTA

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday shared an update regarding the India-US trade deal, while taking a dig at the European Union for its delayed negotiations for the free trade agreement with New Delhi. New Delhi, May 20 (ANI): U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Union MoS (I/Charge) Jitendra Singh during a bilateral meeting, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (@USAmbIndia X/ANI Photo) (@USAmbIndia X)

Speaking at an event at the American Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi, the US envoy stated that the interim deal between Washington and New Delhi is on the table to be finalised.

"Our current interim trade agreement is on the table to be finalised, unlocking prosperity for both nations. We look forward to completing the details of a new bilateral trade agreement that will expand market access, reduce barriers, and create greater certainty for businesses on both sides," said Gor.

He added that a delegation from the US will have another look at the deal, before it is finalised and locked in.

"Last month, an Indian delegation visited Washington, D.C. to help finalise the trade deal. Next month, a US delegation will also focus on the agreement," the US envoy said.

As he shared this update, the US official also took a veiled jibe at the European Union and the free trade agreement it signed with India.

Referring to the ongoing negotiations between India and the US despite the announcement of the deal, Gor stated that these negotiations have lasted for only one and a half years, unlike "19 years with the European Union."

The India-EU FTA was signed in January 2026. Dubbed as the "mother of all deals," the trade agreement comes after long-running negotiations, which first began in 2007.

"We are confident that in the coming weeks and months, this trade deal will be finalised," Gor added.