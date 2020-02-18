e-paper
Home / India News / 1 CoBRA commando killed, another injured in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

1 CoBRA commando killed, another injured in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Sukma's superintendent of police Shalabh Sinha said GD Manjhi died during treatment at a hospital in Raipur and Indrajeet Singh is being taken care of by doctors.

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 22:01 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Bastar's inspector general of police said that the force was out on an anti-Maoists operation in the jungle. Image used for representational purpose only.
Bastar’s inspector general of police said that the force was out on an anti-Maoists operation in the jungle. Image used for representational purpose only. (PTI file photo)
         

A commando of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and another injured on Tuesday during a gun battle with suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, officials said.

Sukma’s superintendent of police Shalabh Sinha said GD Manjhi died during treatment at a hospital in Raipur and Indrajeet Singh is being taken care of by doctors.

Bastar’s inspector general of police, Sundarraj Patilingam, said while speaking to HT that the force was out on an anti-Maoists operation in the jungle.

“The exchange of fire took place in the forest near Palodi village under Kistaram police station area. The two jawans sustained injuries on their waist and leg in the gunfight. They were immediately evacuated from the forest and were sent to Raipur for treatment,” the IG said.

Meanwhile, another CoBRA trooper who was injured in an encounter with Maoists on February 10 died at a private hospital in Raipur on Tuesday.

“Head constable Ajit Singh who had sustained bullet injuries in his abdomen breathed his last at Sri Narayana Hospital,” a senior CRPF police official.

Singh was among the six personnel of 204th battalion of CoBRA who were injured in a gunfight with the Maoists in Pamed area of Bijapur.

Two CoBRA troopers and a Maoist were also killed that day.

