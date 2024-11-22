A gastroenteritis outbreak at Nippani taluk in Belagavi district has left one person dead and nearly 50 others ill after they consumed contaminated tap water, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. 1 dead, 50 sick after consuming contaminated water in Belagavi

The deceased was identified as Pandurang Baccharam Patil, 51, a resident of Nipanal village, who succumbed to the illness on Wednesday night, while he was undergoing treatment at a private nursing home at Miraj in Maharashtra, they added.

According to Dr. Sharanappa Gutte, assistant district health officer of Chikkodi division, the residents from three villages — Nipanal, Boragaon and Manakapur — fell ill after consuming water contaminated due to a cracked underground pipeline. The pipeline reportedly allowed drainage water to mix with the regular supply, he added.

“Approximately 50 people, including women, children and the elderly, reported symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea. They have been treated at the local primary health centres and temporary tent clinics set up by the health department,” Gutte said. He added that medicines and medical staff were mobilised promptly, and most of the patients are now stable.

The deceased, Patil, had initially received treatment at a local health centre after he started vomiting and suffered dehydration. Later, he was moved to the nursing home in Miraj due to his health complications. He was also reportedly suffering from pre-existing kidney issues, which exacerbated his condition, officials said.

Villagers reported that the contamination stemmed from a week-long issue with the broken pipeline, which was not addressed despite several complaints being raised at the local gram panchayat.

Vijay Patil, president of the Boragaon youth club, alleged negligence on the part of the authorities. “The entire village, with a population of about 2,000, was supplied water mixed with sewage. Despite repeated complaints to the gram panchayat, no action was taken to repair the pipeline,” he said.

Following the incident, Belagavi deputy commissioner Mohammed Roshan directed Nippani taluk panchayat officials to immediately replace the damaged pipeline. The authorities have also advised residents to avoid using tap water until further notice, and are supplying clean drinking water through tankers. The health department has also urged residents to boil water before consumption.

Temporary clinics staffed with trained medical personnel and equipped with essential medicines and ambulances are operating round the clock in the affected villages to ensure timely care. The situation is being closely monitored to prevent further health complications, officials said.