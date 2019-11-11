e-paper
1 killed, 4 injured as LPG tanker collides with goods train in Mathura

Before hitting the goods train, the LPG capsule collided with five men on different motor cycles, killing one while injuring four.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2019 11:40 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Agra
The driver of LPG capsule truck ran away from the spot.
The driver of LPG capsule truck ran away from the spot.(HT file photo for representation)
         

A LPG capsule moving on Mathura Aligarh road collided with a bogie of goods train before trouncing motor cyclist and killing one of them late Sunday night. Due to the accident, a bogie of goods train was derailed.

Before hitting the goods train, the LPG capsule collided with five men on different motor cycles, killing one while injuring four. The deceased, identified as Ateeq (25) who was a resident of Raya town in Mathura, died while undergoing medical treatment.

The driver of LPG capsule truck ran away from the spot.

Due to the accident, the road traffic was stopped on the route fearing explosion from the LPG truck but it was later found that the capsule was empty.

“The incident happened at about 10.45 pm on Sunday night when a gas capsule was returning towards Mathura after being emptied in Aligarh. While reaching near village Gausana between Raya town and Mathura, the LPG capsule truck struck motor cyclists and lost control,” informed SSP Mathura Shalabh Mathur.

The LPG tanker lost its control and broke the railing, then it colided with moving goods train on the railway track parallel to the road.

“One of the bogie of goods train got derailed as track was damaged in collision,” Mathur added.

Fearing that the LPG capsule might be full and can explode, fire department was put on alert.

“The officials from Mathura refinery were called in and fire department was placed on alert as it was feared that LPG capsule might be full thus all precaution were taken and road traffic was stopped,” said Mathur.

The traffic on Raya road in Mathura was affected for about 2 hours and then restored later at night.

top news
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

