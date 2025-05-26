1 killed as rain creates havoc across Karnataka

The BengaluruThe premature arrival of the southwest monsoon has triggered widespread disruption across Karnataka, with heavy rain and gusty winds battering the Malnad belt and coastal districts. The downpour has led to landslides, road blockages, power outages, and one rain-related death. A 36-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was crushed when a tree fell directly on his vehicle Koppa. (HT Photo)

The death was recorded in Koppa, where a 36-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, Ratnakar, was crushed when a tree that was toppled by strong winds fell directly on his vehicle, police said. “He was crushed under the tree’s impact and died on the spot. This is the first rain-related death reported this year in the district,” confirmed Chikkamagaluru deputy commissioner Meena Nagaraj.

Another incident took place in Sakaleshpur, where a crumbling hotel wall collapsed amid continuous rain, injuring four people. The victims — Safiya, Fayima Bhanu, Shahnaz, and Nizar — were running a hotel and canteen close to the town’s new bus stand. Authorities confirmed that the property belonged to Ashok Gowda, a resident of Devālada Kere village. “They have been admitted to Crawford Hospital and are out of danger,” said Hassan deputy commissioner C Sathyamba. A case has been registered with the Sakaleshpur Town Police.

Meanwhile, the Shiradi Ghat section of National Highway 75, a vital route connecting Bengaluru to Mangaluru, has been hit by two landslides near Donigal and Addanagudda in Sakaleshpur taluk. Though no structural damage to the road has been recorded, fallen trees and slush have hampered traffic.

“The landslides were reported near Donigal and Addanagudda in Sakaleshpur taluk. While there’s no reported road damage yet, fallen trees and debris are being cleared by fire personnel and PWD officials,” Sathyamba added.

Chikkamagaluru district has also seen widespread rain-related damage. Coffee plantations — a major source of local income — have suffered as mudslides and falling trees swept through the region. Towns such as Kalasa, Koppa, Balehonnur, Aldur, Sringeri, NR Pura, and Chikkamagaluru city have recorded uninterrupted rainfall, leading to uprooted electricity poles, damaged homes, and significant power disruptions.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted continued rainfall in the region through May 26. “We have instructed residents in low-lying and vulnerable areas to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel. Emergency response teams and local police are on high alert to manage any weather-related crises,” said DC Meena Nagaraj.

Several rain-triggered accidents were reported in Mudigere taluk. Poor visibility due to fog and heavy showers resulted in three car mishaps. Two vehicles slipped into a stream near Ramanannana Gandi and Chakkamakki, connected to the Hemavati tributary, but all passengers were safely pulled out by local residents. Another car lost control and skidded off the Banakal–Kottigehara highway, though no injuries were reported.

Elsewhere in the district, dense fog has engulfed Charmadi Ghat, posing a threat to drivers. A fallen tree near Kaskebail has brought traffic to a standstill on the Belur–Cheekanahalli–Mudigere stretch, adding to the transport woes.

A fresh landslide near Kavikal Gandi in the Bababudangiri region prompted officials to act swiftly.

“The Public Works Department is placing sandbags to prevent further erosion. The situation is being closely monitored,” said officials.