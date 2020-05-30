1 killed as tractor-trolley hits motorcycle in Muzaffarnagar

india

Updated: May 30, 2020 21:57 IST

A man was killed and his son sustained serious injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

While Vijaypal died in the accident, his son Kunwerpal was taken to hospital in a serious condition, they said.

The accident took place on Friday night near Bopada village in Mansurpur area, police said.

A case was registered and a search for the driver of the tractor-trolley is underway, they said.