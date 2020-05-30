e-paper
1 killed as tractor-trolley hits motorcycle in Muzaffarnagar

A man was killed and his son sustained serious injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

Press Trust of India
Muzaffarnagar
The accident took place on Friday night near Bopada village in Mansurpur area, police said.
While Vijaypal died in the accident, his son Kunwerpal was taken to hospital in a serious condition, they said.

A case was registered and a search for the driver of the tractor-trolley is underway, they said.

