1 lakh to woman, double for two wives’: Congress leader's bizarre promise in Madhya Pradesh

A Congress candidate for Lok Sabha on Thursday stirred controversy by saying those with two wives will get ₹2 lakh if his party comes to power. Kantilal Bhuria, Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.(PTI image)

Citing Congress's manifesto, Kantilal Bhuria, Congress's Lok Sabha candidate from the Ratlam seat, claimed at a public rally that “women from each household will receive 1 lakh rupees” if his party comes into power.

“If Congress comes to power, as our manifesto states, every woman will get ₹1 lakh in her bank account. Women from each house will get ₹1-1 lakh,” Bhuria said.

"Those who have two wives will get ₹2 lakh," he added, evoking laughter from the crowd.

What has Congress promised in its manifesto?

The Congress has pledged in its 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto to introduce the Mahalaxmi Scheme, which aims to provide ₹1 lakh annually to “one woman from poor household” to alleviate poverty.

According to the manifesto, the amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the eldest woman in the household. If she is not there, the funds will be transferred to the oldest member of the family.

The scheme will be implemented gradually and undergo an annual review to evaluate its impact on poverty reduction, the manifesto says.

'Khatakhat Khatakhat': Rahul Gandhi's promise to eradicate poverty

Elaborating on the scheme, the party's former chief Rahul Gandhi has said that if the INDIA bloc is elected, they will compile a list of impoverished households, including those from tribal, Dalit, and OBC communities, to identify those below the poverty line. Based on this, they will be given ₹8,500 per month, totaling ₹1 lakh annually, until they lift themselves out of poverty.

"If you are below the poverty line then every year, ₹1 lakh ( ₹8,500 per month) khatakhat khatakhat aata rahega aur ek jhatke se hum Hindustan se gareebi ko mita denge (will come continuously, and with one stroke, we will eradicate poverty from India)." Rahul Gandhi said in an election rally.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are underway in four phases. The first phase of voting ended on April 19, followed by the second phase on April 26 and the third phase on May 7.

The final phase for the state is scheduled for May 13, which includes eight constituencies: Dhar, Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Indore, Khargone, and Khandwa.

Lok Sabha elections vote counting is scheduled for June 4.