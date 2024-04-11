Rahul Gandhi stresses on big poll promise, says ‘will transfer 1 lakh to women in poor households'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a significant poll promise on Thursday while addressing a public rally in Rajasthan, saying that the party will transfer ₹1 lakh in the account of one woman from every poor household in the country if they win the elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting, in Bikaner (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan, highlighted the promises made by the Congress party in its poll manifesto. He said that ₹1 lakh will be transferred into the account of one female from a poverty-stricken household, which comes out to ₹8,500 per month.

“The Congress government will transfer ₹1 lakh (in a year) to the bank account of one woman of every poor household in the country,” he said.

The former Congress president added, "If you are below the poverty line then every year, ₹1 lakh ( ₹8,500 per month) khatakhat khatakhat aata rahega aur ek jhatke se hum Hindustan se gareebi ko mita denge."

Gandhi also attacked BJP during his poll rally, saying farmers are asking for a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, youngsters are seeking employment, women want relief from inflation, but no one is listening.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Bikaner, he said, “It is an election of the backwards, Dalits, tribals and poor people in the general category.” He said the two biggest issues in the country right now are unemployment and inflation, but these are not being raised by the media.

Taking a hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said, “PM Modi waived loans of 15-20 industrialists. That money could have been used to pay MGNREGA wages for 24 years.”

Speaking about the electoral bonds data, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP took money from rich industrialists through the scheme, while the bank accounts of the Congress party are frozen. He said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are a battle between he country's poor people and 22-25 billionaires.

“Farmers are saying give us MSP, youngsters are saying give us employment, women are saying save us from inflation, but no one is listening,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi highlighted the promises made by the Congress in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto and said all of those will be honoured as soon as the party comes to power.

(With inputs from PTI)