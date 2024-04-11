Rohan Gupta joins BJP, slams Congress leader: ‘When Sanatan Dharma was insulted…’

Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joined the Bharatiya Party on Thursday, marking the defection of yet another Congress spokesperson to the ruling party ahead of the high-octane 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rohan Gupta, along with some other leaders, joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and its national general secretary Vinod Tawde. Union minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde welcome former Congress leader Rohan Gupta as he joins BJP in New Delhi on Thursday.(PTI)

Addressing the media, Rohan Gupta hit out at the Congress, a party he had been part of for nearly 15 years, and said it has become directionless and was full of contradictions, leading to loss of credibility.

Without naming anyone, Rohan Gupta said, “How many contradictions can be there? There is a communication in charge who has 'Ram' in his name, he told us to keep quiet when Sanatan (Dharma) was being insulted...”

The former Congress spokesperson also slammed the Congress for including the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Opposition's INDIA bloc.

"An alliance using the country's name was made but ‘desh virodhi takatein’ were included in it. What is the compulsion that Kejriwal, who was accused of being connected with Khalistanis, today is being supported by them?" Rohan Gupta asked.

He also cited the Congress's stand on a host of issues, including its decision to not attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony and opposition to the CAA, to make his point.

Rohan Gupta extended his support to the BJP leadership's agenda of a “viksit Bharat” by 2047 and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Rohan Gupta's resignation from Congress

Rohan Gupta had resigned from the Congress last month after withdrawing his candidature from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency. He had blamed his "constant humiliation and character assassination by a leader connected with communication department" of the Congress for his decision.

Recently, another former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh had also joined the BJP.

Gourav Vallabh had said he always pursued issues-based politics. He too had lauded Modi's agenda of "viksit Bharat".

Gourav Vallabh said he always wanted the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and could not accept the Congress' decision to not go to the consecration ceremony.

"Congress leaders and allies raised questions on Sanatan Dharma but the party gave no response... A big gap has emerged in the party in its handling of different issues," he said.

He added, "We are all united by the ideology of taking India ahead. I am attracted to the idea of 'Viksit Bharat'."