Rahul Gandhi's ‘personal experience’ reply to PM Modi's ‘money in a tempo from Adani-Ambani' dig

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his businessmen Adani and Ambani "send their money in a tempo” statement, asking if he was speaking from his “personal experience”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a video message addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)

Addressing an election rally in Telangana's Karimpur earlier on Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi saying why he had stopped “abusing” Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani in his attacks and whether the Congress received money from them in return.

"For five years, the Congress's Shehzada kept repeating one thing. But when the Rafale issue faded, he switched to targeting five industrialists, especially Ambani and Adani. However, once the elections were announced, he stopped attacking them. I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of notes (currency) reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at, that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight," he asked.

"Zaroor daal mein kuch kaala hai (there is something fishy). You abused them for five years, and then it stopped overnight?" Modi added.

Rahul Gandhi fired back and asked, "Modi ji, are you a little scared? Normally, you talk about Adani and Ambani behind closed doors, but for the first time you have talked about Adani and Ambani in public," Gandhi said in the video message. You also know that they give money in a tempo. Is it your personal experience?"

“Do one thing - send the CBI, ED to them and carry out a thorough investigation and don't be scared,” Rahul Gandhi further said in Hindi in a video posted on X.

“The country knows who is the driver and helper of the BJP's tempo of corruption,” Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the money that PM Modi has allegedly "given" to the two businessmen, the Congress will give the same amount of money to the people of India through the various schemes the party promised if voted to power after the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has been accusing Modi of favouring the top five industrialists in the country, including Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh also targeted Modi for his statement and said the prime minister is bewildered as he is not getting a clear majority and is now attacking "his own friends".

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said, "In the third phase itself, the people of the country have slowed down the tempo of Modi ji. Hence, he is missing the tempo of his friends."

"Modiji, please answer, the country wants to know," she said in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies)