'Pakistan wants Congress ‘shehzada’ becomes PM': Modi's salvo on Rahul; Priyanka counters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised previous Congress administrations for their approach to dealing with Pakistan's terrorism. He said that past governments sent "love letters" to Pakistan, hoping for peace, only to receive more terrorists in response. He also claimed that Pakistani leaders wants Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to become India's prime minister after the elections but “strong India only wants a strong government now”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

“Earlier, terrorists used to freely kill innocents and government used to write love letters to Pakistan. But Pakistan sent more terrorists in response to letters. But with the power of your one vote, I said enough is enough; today's new India doesn't give the dossier. This is New India, ‘Ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai’,” PM Modi said at an election rally in Palamu, Jharkhand.

"There was a time when people from Jharkhand and Bihar, used to go to protect our nation were dying for the country on borders. It was a monthly occasion. Coward governments of Congress used to cry about it in the whole world," PM said.

PM Modi said the surgical and Balakot strikes rattled Pakistan and is now seeking help worldwide and is shouting "Bachao, Bachao (help)".

"Leaders in Pakistan are praying that Congress' Shehzada becomes the PM. But the strong India only wants a strong government now," he added.

Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry again praised Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for his “socialist ideology”.

‘People around Narendra Modi are afraid of him’: Priyanka Gandhi

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took on PM Modi and called him “emperor who lives in palace”.

“PM Modi calls my brother prince. I want to tell you that my brother walked 4,000 kms, met the people of the country and asked them what are the problems in their lives? On other hand, emperor Narendra Modi lives in palaces. How will he be able to understand the helplessness of farmers and women?” she said in an election rally in Banaskatha, Gujarat.

“Narendra Modi is surrounded by power. People around him are afraid of him. No one says anything to him. Even if someone raises his voice, that voice is suppressed,” she added.