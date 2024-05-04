'Does Amit Shah's son know how…': Sanjay Singh's dig over BJP's dynasty charge

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday called the BJP ‘ghor parivaarwaadi’. Accusing BJP leader Amit Shah of indulging in dynasty politics, he pointed out that the former's son, Jay Shah, is BCCI's secretary without ever playing cricket. AAP leader Sanjay Singh (PTI)

"Does Amit Shah's son know how to hold a bat? But, he is the chairman of BCCI. PM Modi wants a third term at the age of 73 years and a 'Jawan' will be retired at the age of 21 years? These people are 'ghor parivaarwaadi'," news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

He later claimed that BJP works for its close family and friends but AAP works for the country. "PM Modi, Amit Shah & BJP have no work except to help their family and friends to grow... We are working for the country, whereas they are working for their friends," he added.

The BJP and the opposition parties, including Congress, RJD, and SP, have been at loggerheads over the charge of indulging in dynasty politics.

PM Modi, on several occasions, had slammed the grand old party, saying that it cannot think beyond dynasty, appeasement and corruption, and said that development of the country was never on their agenda.

The terms dynasty and familism are very prominent in Indian politics down the lines. Congress has been managed majorly by the Nehru-Gandhi family, from Pt Nehru to his great-grandson Rahul Gandhi. Veteran leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and daughter-in-law, Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav, are active in politics. RJD's Lalu Yadav family also makes the list, including his wife Rabri Devi and sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, who are also active in politics.

Meanwhile, AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently under judicial custody in Tihar jail in a money laundering case linked with liquor excise policy.

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25, as part of phase 6 of the electoral process. These seats are New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won all seven seats, defeating AAP and Congress candidates.