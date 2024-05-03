SAD, AAP get warnings for poll code violations

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been issued warnings over violation of the model code of conduct, said the office of the chief electoral officer, Punjab on Thursday. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been issued warnings over violation of the model code of conduct, said the office of the chief electoral officer, Punjab on Thursday. (HT File)

According to a statement from the office of the CEO, the SAD had used an offensive phrase against AAP in a video (now deleted). Besides this, an election rally of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has also been deemed to be a violation of the poll code for using children.

The AAP, meanwhile, has been asked to refrain from uploading posts and videos like ‘Unsacred Games of Punjab’. Also, the casteist remarks used by AAP candidate from Khadoor Sahib, Laljit Singh Bhullar for his political opponents have been considered as a violation of the MCC, it said.