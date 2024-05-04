Modi govt empowering citizens with digital initiatives: Sanjay Tandon

BJP candidate from Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon on Friday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government was committed to digital transformation and empowering citizens through initiatives like Digital India. BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon attending a mandal meeting in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT photo)

Addressing the gathering, Tandon emphasised the importance of embracing AI technologies to streamline HR processes, enhance decision-making, and unlock new opportunities for workforce optimisation and engagement.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He was addressing HR professionals and industry experts at an event focused on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) implementation in the HR domain.

Tandon underscored the pivotal role of AI in reshaping the HR landscape, particularly in addressing the complexities and challenges of talent management in today’s digital age.

Furthermore, he outlined his vision for Chandigarh, reaffirming his commitment to advancing the city’s Smart City initiative aimed at sustainable urban development and innovation. He emphasised plans to establish Chandigarh as a hub for IT and corporate companies, creating job opportunities for the youth, including HR professionals.

During the event, Tandon also praised the multifaceted responsibilities of HR professionals, ranging from talent acquisition and development to performance management, employee relations and organisational development.

He emphasised the pivotal role of the HR community in aligning business objectives with people strategies, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation and diversity within companies.

‘Modi govt uplifted the poor’

As part of his election campaign, Tandon also addressed mandal meetings at Ram Darbar, Sector 15 and Sector 56.

In his address, Tandon said, “The marginalised have been taken care of by the Modi government. Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are some of the many initiatives taken by the Modi government to uplift the poor.”

Tandon added, “Every section of society has benefited from the people-friendly policies and development work done during the 10-year tenure of PM Modi.”

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the country’s development slowed down during the Congress tenure. However, under the leadership of Modi, the country was touching new heights of development.