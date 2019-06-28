1 militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Budgam

A militant was killed on Friday in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.

The encounter began at Kanipora after the Indian Army and state police launched an operation in the area.

“#Budgam #encounter update: 01 #terrorist #killed. #Arms & ammunition recovered. #Identity & affiliation being ascertained. #Search continues,” Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.

More details are awaited.

