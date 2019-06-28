Today in New Delhi, India
1 militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Budgam

The encounter began at Kanipora after the Indian Army and state police launched an operation in the area.

india Updated: Jun 28, 2019 08:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Srinagar
militant,encounter,jammu and kashmir
A militant was killed on Friday in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.(AFP)

A militant was killed on Friday in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said.

The encounter began at Kanipora after the Indian Army and state police launched an operation in the area.

“#Budgam #encounter update: 01 #terrorist #killed. #Arms & ammunition recovered. #Identity & affiliation being ascertained. #Search continues,” Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 08:40 IST

