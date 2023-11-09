1 terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian; search on

Security forces on Thursday neutralized a terrorist affiliated with the proscribed outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in the Kathohalan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter, which began in the wee hours, was a joint operation conducted by the local police and the Indian Army. The operation is still ongoing as security forces continue their search to ensure the area is clear of any further threats. (Waseem Andrabi/HT file photo)

The identity of the deceased terrorist is yet to be disclosed pending further investigation. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the encounter site, police said.

The operation is still ongoing as security forces continue their search to ensure the area is clear of any further threats.

Kashmir Zone Police in a social media post said, “#ShopianEncounterUpdate: One (01) #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit TRF neutralised. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.”

