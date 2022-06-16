10 arrested, 50 detained after Agnipath protesters go on rampage in Gwalior

The Gwalior Police on Thursday arrested 10 people and detained over 50 in connection with rioting and arson during a protest against the Agnipath scheme of the central government, police said.

During the protest, the mob set ablaze at least 20 vehicles in Gola Ka Mandir, Gandhi Nagar and Padav areas, vandalised two trains and blocked rail traffic by damaging the tracks. Police said the protesters also vandalised Gwalior’s Birla Nagar railway station.

A rail passenger and a journalist were also injured in the violence.

Police said they used at least 50 teargas shells to control the mob.

Gwalior superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said, “The protest started from Gola Ka Mandir area at 12 noon. There were 40-50 people present in the peaceful protest but suddenly within half an hour, more than 1,000 people gathered and started arson and vandalising the vehicles.”

The unruly mob reached Birla Nagar railway station and vandalised rail property. “They threw wooden logs, tyres and plastic drums and set them on fire to stop the trains’ movement. They also broke window glass of Intercity and Nizamuddin-Trivendrum Express,” he said

Three cases of rioting and arson were registered at Gola Ka Mandir, Padav and GRP police stations.

Gwalior collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said the situation is under control. According to a tweet by North Central Railway, seven trains were affected due to the Gwalior protest.

The protestors said the government should either increase the tenure of soldiers recruited via the Agnipath scheme or scrap the scheme.

“I have been waiting for the army recruitment since 2019 but now the central government comes up with this scheme which is nothing but a temporary job. It is cheating,” said an aspirant, who was part of the protest, on condition of anonymity.

Another aspirant Suresh Chauhan said, “We have been working hard for 5-6 hours daily to clear the physical test of Army and instead of securing our future, the government comes up with a scheme which has only bleak future for us.”

“The state and central government is promising to provide jobs in state police services and in paramilitary forces but will they assure every Agniveer will get a job. They should ensure that Agniveers will get a job,” said another aspirant who didn’t wish to be named.

(with inputs from Mahesh Shivhare from Gwalior)

