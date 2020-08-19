e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / 10 fresh Covid-19 fatalities reported in Rajasthan

10 fresh Covid-19 fatalities reported in Rajasthan

Of the latest fatalities, three each were reported from Jaipur, two from Nagaur and one each from Ajmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Kota and Udaipur, the official said.

jaipur Updated: Aug 19, 2020 14:10 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Jaipur
Out of the total deaths in the state, Jaipur has reported 241, followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 65 in Bharatpur, 64 in Bikaner, 62 in Ajmer, 56 in Kota, 39 in Nagaur, 37 in Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.
Out of the total deaths in the state, Jaipur has reported 241, followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 65 in Bharatpur, 64 in Bikaner, 62 in Ajmer, 56 in Kota, 39 in Nagaur, 37 in Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.(ANI photo)
         

Rajasthan recorded 10 more fatalities due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the state’s death toll to 908, while 699 fresh cases pushed its tally to 64,676, a health department official said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Of the latest fatalities, three each were reported from Jaipur, two from Nagaur and one each from Ajmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Kota and Udaipur, the official said.

Out of the total deaths in the state, Jaipur has reported 241, followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 65 in Bharatpur, 64 in Bikaner, 62 in Ajmer, 56 in Kota, 39 in Nagaur, 37 in Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.

Of the 699 fresh cases reported in the state, Alwar reported 224 followed by 209 in Bikaner, 143 in Kota, 73 in Jodhpur and 50 in Jaipur.   A total of 14,684 Covid-19 patients are under treatment in the state, while 48,600 have been discharged, the official said.

tags
top news
In Gen Bajwa’s Saudi trip, an apology, snub and then a new proposal
In Gen Bajwa’s Saudi trip, an apology, snub and then a new proposal
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
UGC warns institutes against retaining original docs of faculty members
UGC warns institutes against retaining original docs of faculty members
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
‘Truth will surface’: Politicians welcome SC verdict in Sushant case
‘Truth will surface’: Politicians welcome SC verdict in Sushant case
India’s Covid-19 toll crosses 1,000-mark for third time in 10 days
India’s Covid-19 toll crosses 1,000-mark for third time in 10 days
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In