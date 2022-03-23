10 Indian cities with most polluted air. Is your city on the list?

Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and national capital Delhi have the most polluted air, according to the World Air Quality Report that is prepared annually by Swiss organisation IQAir and was released on Tuesday. The three are joined by UP's Jaunpur and Noida in the list of the five Indian cities with the worst air quality. India also has 35 entries in the list of the 50 global cities with toxic air and Delhi is the world's most polluted capital city for a fourth consecutive year, the Swiss organisation's report said.

The list of ten Indian cities with most polluted air quality levels:

City name AQI level Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) 106.2 Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) 102 Delhi (Delhi NCR) 96.4 Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) 95.3 Noida (Uttar Pradesh) 91.4 Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) 89.1 Hisar (Haryana) 89 Faridabad (Haryana) 88.9 Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) 87.5

None of the Indian cities whose air quality was measured met World Health Organization (WHO) standards of 5 micrograms per cubic metre, IQAir said.

The study also found that air quality in China continues to improve; over half its cities saw lower levels of air pollution as compared to last year.

Pollution levels within capital Beijing continued a five-year trend of improved air quality, driven by emission control and reduction of coal power plant activity and other high emission industries, the report added.

The report, presenting an overview of the state of global air quality in 2021, is based on PM2.5 air quality data from 6,475 cities in 117 countries

