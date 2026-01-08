10 influencers, audio notes, 11 arrests: Delhi police widen probe in Turkman Gate violence

The Delhi Police have intensified the probe into the clash and stone-pelting against authorities during an anti-encroachment drive in central Delhi’s Turkman Gate area. The drive, carried out by the MCD, took place on the land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard at Turkman Gate. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

A day after the anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area turned violent, the police have arrested 11 suspects and identified social media influencers for allegedly spreading false claims about the demolition drive.

The authorities said that the anti-encroachment drive near Turkman Gate was carried out on the basis of a court order.

Here is all the latest developments you need to know about the violence near Turkman Gate:

The police on Thursday arrested six more people, raising the number of those arrested so far to 11. The six people arrested earlier in the day were identified as, Afaan, Adil, Shahnawaz, Hamza, Atharr and Ubed, all are residents of the Turkman Gate area.

A Delhi court also remanded five arrested men to 13 days of judicial custody. The five accused -- Mohammad Arib, Kashif, Adnan, Mohammad Kaif and Sameer -- were produced before Judicial Magistrate Pooja Suhag, according to PTI.

The police have also identified 10 social media influencers in the case, who allegedly spread rumours about the drive. A female social media influencer has been summoned for questioning.

According to senior officers, misleading posts and videos on social media, along with audio messages circulated on WhatsApp, fuelled panic and led to violence in the area. Also read| A court order, bulldozers and protests: How demolition drive near Delhi's Turkman Gate unfolded

The female influencer was called in after police monitoring teams flagged a video in which she allegedly claimed that a mosque in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan area had been razed. Preliminary checks found the claim to be false. The video, police said, was linked to misinformation surrounding a court-ordered anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque area.

Police said misleading audio clips shared across multiple WhatsApp groups played a major role in spreading rumours about the alleged demolition of the Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque.

The unrest broke out during an anti-encroachment drive near the mosque on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Police personnel were attacked with stones, leaving five officers injured, including the local station house officer. Also read| Turkman Gate violence: Six more held, total arrests now stand at 11

Police said that the trouble began after social media posts falsely claimed that the mosque opposite Turkman Gate was being demolished, prompting more than 200 people to gather and later pelt stones and bottles at police personnel and civic body workers. Delhi Mayor warns of anti-encroachment drive near Jama Masjid Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said a detailed survey would soon be carried out in areas surrounding Jama Masjid to identify encroachments. He said officials from concerned departments, including junior engineers and inspectors, regularly monitor the area and would be involved in the process.

“A survey will soon begin in all the areas near Jama Masjid where there is encroachment. We have (concerned) departments, JEs and inspectors who regularly visit the area. Soon, we will know about the encroachment and get the survey,” Singh said.