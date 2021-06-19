10 injured in blast at steel factory in Maharashtra's Jalna
A boiler exploded and hot molten iron fell on workers at Sapashrungi Steel Mill, located in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, said an official.
At least ten workers were injured on Saturday in a blast at a steel manufacturing unit in Jana district of Maharashtra, over 400 km from Mumbai, police said.
Four workers were admitted to a hospital in Jalna while six were shifted to Aurangabad for treatment, said police sub-inspector Pramod Bondle.
A case was registered against the manager of the company for alleged negligence and further probe was on, he added.