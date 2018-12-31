10 members of family killed as car crushed between two trucks in Gujarat

Ten members of a family were killed on Sunday when the SUV they were travelling in got crushed between two trucks near Bhachau in Gujarat’s Kutch district, police said.

The incident occurred on the Bhachau highway in the evening, when a trailer truck carrying salt jumped over the divider and onto another lane, where it collided with the sports utility vehicle (SUV) carrying 11 persons, the police said.

At the same time, another truck rammed the SUV from behind, resulting in the death of 10 passengers, a police official said.

The victims were travelling to Bhuj, their hometown, from Bhachau when the tragedy struck.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani expressed condolence over the accident and directed the district administration to provide all necessary support to the victims, a government release stated.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 00:01 IST