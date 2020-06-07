e-paper
10-month-old girl run over by car in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar

The DCP said the vehicle involved in the accident has been impounded and the forensic team was called for inspection of the spot and the vehicle as well. The driver has been arrested.

delhi Updated: Jun 08, 2020 00:50 IST
A 10-month-old girl died after she was allegedly crushed under the wheels of a Mercedes Benz car
A 10-month-old girl died after she was allegedly crushed under the wheels of a Mercedes Benz car while its driver was reversing the vehicle inside the parking space of the vehicle owner’s house in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, on Sunday afternoon. The child’s father works as a security guard at the residence of the vehicle owner, Jassbir Singh, who is into the elevator business, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said the incident took place around 3.30 pm, when the driver, Akhilesh (31) was reversing the car, which bears a Haryana registration number.

“The child was playing in the compound in the parking area when the accident took place. The toddler was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” said DCP Purohit.

The DCP said the vehicle involved in the accident has been impounded and the forensic team was called for inspection of the spot and the vehicle as well. The driver has been arrested.

The child’s family lives on the ground floor near the parking space of the house, the police said.

