10% reservation for general category poor possible due to political will, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Constitutional amendment to provide 10 per cent reservation to economically poor in the general category was achieved due to the political will of his government and would be implemented from this academic year.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 1,500 bed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Science and Research, Modi said economic reservation has been given without impacting the existing social reservations.

“The new reservation will be implemented in 40,000 colleges across 900 universities in the country from this academic year. The number of seats will be increased by 10 per cent,” he said.

Modi said his government was committed to provide equal opportunities to all sections of the society. The Institute will be linked to the Ayushman Bharat scheme so that poor people can avail medical facilities free of cost, he said.

In 100 days, seven lakh poor people have received treatment under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushmaan Bharat scheme, he said. This will be the first government hospital to have a helipad, he said, adding the new medical facility will help boost health sector in the state.

“Cleanliness and health-care has always been the prime agenda of Ahmedabad municipal corporation since the time Sardar Patel was the mayor. The hospital project started in 2012 and I am mesmerised by the way it has turned out to be,” he said.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 18:23 IST