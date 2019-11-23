10-year-old boy who was rescued from house collapse, dies

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 15:30 IST

A 10-year-old boy who was rescued after being trapped in a house collapse late Friday night in Koraput district succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning.

Along with three other family members, Asher Khara, the 10-year-old boy was rescued from the debris of an abandoned building that collapsed Friday night in a village of Jeypora area of Koraput district.

While three of the family members including a 65-year-old were immediately pulled out of the debris, the boy was rescued in a critical condition late Friday night by Odisha Fire Services, ODRAF and Koraput police.

He was then rushed to the district headquarters hospital but Saturday morning, the boy succumbed to his injuries.