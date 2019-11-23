e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

10-year-old boy who was rescued from house collapse, dies

Along with three other family members, Asher Khara, the 10-year-old boy was rescued from the debris of an abandoned building that collapsed Friday night in a village.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 15:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The boy was rescued in a critical condition.
The boy was rescued in a critical condition.(File photo for representation)
         

A 10-year-old boy who was rescued after being trapped in a house collapse late Friday night in Koraput district succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning.

Along with three other family members, Asher Khara, the 10-year-old boy was rescued from the debris of an abandoned building that collapsed Friday night in a village of Jeypora area of Koraput district.

While three of the family members including a 65-year-old were immediately pulled out of the debris, the boy was rescued in a critical condition late Friday night by Odisha Fire Services, ODRAF and Koraput police.

He was then rushed to the district headquarters hospital but Saturday morning, the boy succumbed to his injuries.

tags
top news
Together in this fight with Pawar sahib: Uddhav after Ajit dashes Sena hopes
Together in this fight with Pawar sahib: Uddhav after Ajit dashes Sena hopes
How BJP bagged Maharashtra and pipped Shiv Sena to the chief minister’s post
How BJP bagged Maharashtra and pipped Shiv Sena to the chief minister’s post
‘Will form Maharashtra govt with Sena, NCP’: Cong post Ajit Pawar’s knockout
‘Will form Maharashtra govt with Sena, NCP’: Cong post Ajit Pawar’s knockout
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy
BJP got donations from company accused of terror funding: Congress
BJP got donations from company accused of terror funding: Congress
Wore makeup, jewellery for videos at night: Girl tortured at Nithyananda ashram
Wore makeup, jewellery for videos at night: Girl tortured at Nithyananda ashram
Tendulkar reveals interesting story about historic 2001 Test vs Australia
Tendulkar reveals interesting story about historic 2001 Test vs Australia
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News