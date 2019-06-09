10-year-old girl raped, murdered in Bhopal

A 10-year-old girl, who went missing on Saturday night, from a slum in Bhopal was found murdered on Sunday. Police said circumstantial evidence suggests that she was raped before being killed.

The girl had gone to a shop on Saturday evening. Her body was found by her father in a drain near their house.

Agitated residents gheraoed Kamal Nagar police station in Bhopal on Sunday morning alleging police inaction. A police constable Roop has been suspended on dereliction of duty.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Bhopal Irshad Wali said, “Police are investigating the matter and the accused will be nabbed soon. A constable has been suspended for slackness in discharging his duty.”

The girl’s father said that he called up the police around 8 pm on Saturday night but they didn’t lodge a complaint. “Some police personnel came to my house at about 11 am only after intervention of the local corporator and only then a report was lodged,” he said

The girl’s uncle alleged that the policemen told the family members to go to bed as, they said, the girl would come home on her own or “she might have eloped with somebody.” “How could a 10-year-old girl elope?” he asked.

Former home minister and BJP leader Uma Shankar Gupta said the girl could have been saved if police had acted swiftly.

Minister for Public Relations PC Sharma said a high level inquiry would be conducted in the matter.

This incident comes close on the heels of rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Ujjain.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 11:38 IST