Home / India News / 100 detonators, marijuana seized in Mizoram; 4 Myanmar nationals held

100 detonators, marijuana seized in Mizoram; 4 Myanmar nationals held

india news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 10:49 PM IST

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police personnel and customs officials conducted an operation near the India-Myanmar border in the district and recovered the detonators, an official statement said.

During the day, the team, in another operation, recovered 6.35 kg of marijuana, a narcotic substance, worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.69 lakh near Zote village in the same district. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
During the day, the team, in another operation, recovered 6.35 kg of marijuana, a narcotic substance, worth 4.69 lakh near Zote village in the same district. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
PTI | , Aizawl

Two Myanmar nationals were arrested on Sunday after 100 detonators were recovered from their possession in Mizoram's Champhai district, according to an official statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police personnel and customs officials conducted an operation near the India-Myanmar border in the district and recovered the detonators, it said.

During the day, the team, in another operation, recovered 6.35 kg of marijuana, a narcotic substance, worth 4.69 lakh near Zote village in the same district and two other Myanmar nationals were apprehended in this connection, the Assam Rifles said in the statement.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mizoram myanmar marijuana + 1 more
mizoram myanmar marijuana

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out