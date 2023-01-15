100 detonators, marijuana seized in Mizoram; 4 Myanmar nationals held

Two Myanmar nationals were arrested on Sunday after 100 detonators were recovered from their possession in Mizoram's Champhai district, according to an official statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police personnel and customs officials conducted an operation near the India-Myanmar border in the district and recovered the detonators, it said.

During the day, the team, in another operation, recovered 6.35 kg of marijuana, a narcotic substance, worth ₹4.69 lakh near Zote village in the same district and two other Myanmar nationals were apprehended in this connection, the Assam Rifles said in the statement.