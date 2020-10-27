100 MSRTC bus staffers who worked in Mumbai test positive for Covid-19

india

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 14:51 IST

At least 100 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staffers tested positive after reaching Sangli district in Maharashtra, the corporation said onTuesday.

The staffers were deployed in Mumbai and were operating buses in the city. They had completed their duty and reached their hometown where they underwent a rapid antigen testing. Of the 400 MSRTC staffers, at least 100 tested positive.

MSRTC staffers are deployed in the city for seven days after which they return to their home towns.

The Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has leased buses from MSRTC to operate in the city. A total of 3,500 MSRTC staffers are deployed everyday to operate buses in the city.

“Ninety per cent of the MSRTC staffers that tested positive are asymptomatic. The staffers were operating buses in the city. A hundred of them tested positive. Most are under home quarantine. The ones who have mild symptoms are hospitalised. There is no critical patient.”said Abhijeet Bhosale, MSRTC spokesperson.

MSRTC staffers who have returned from the city in other districts of Maharashtra will also be screened for coronavirus.

Earlier this month, the BEST had hired 76 MSRTC buses to operate in the city. Later, BEST hired nearly 1,000 MSRTC buses.