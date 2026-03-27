'100 to 168 hours lost yearly': Raghav Chadha flags traffic crisis in metros, seeks national mission
AAP MP Raghav Chadha has raised alarm over traffic congestion in India's metro cities, where commuters waste 100 to 168 hours annually stuck in gridlock.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has highlighted in the Rajya Sabha the growing traffic crisis in India’s major cities, claiming that commuters spend 100 to 168 hours every year stuck in traffic, and called for a national-level solution to ease urban congestion.
In a post on X on Friday, Chadha shared a video of his speech from earlier this week, and said cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai have effectively turned into “giant parking lots,” where people spend hours sitting in traffic rather than actually commuting.
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“On average a commuter spends 100 to 168 hours a year stuck in traffic. Not commuting. Just sitting,” he wrote on X. The MP stressed that the impact goes beyond inconvenience, pointing to lost productivity, wasted fuel, rising pollution and declining quality of life as major consequences of prolonged traffic congestion.
Chadha said he had raised the issue in Parliament, where he proposed the creation of a National Urban Decongestion Mission aimed at tackling traffic problems in major metro cities.
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According to him, such a mission should focus on improving public transport systems, using smarter traffic management strategies, and introducing a scientific parking policy to better manage urban mobility.
“We are not stuck in traffic. We are stuck because of it,” Chadha said, adding that if India wants to boost economic growth, its cities must start moving.
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Traffic congestion has long been a concern in India’s urban centres, with rapid population growth and increasing vehicle numbers putting pressure on existing infrastructure.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More