5 police outposts set up around Noida airport to boost security

Greater Noida: Noida police have set up five temporary police outposts and deployed additional patrol vehicles around the upcoming Noida International Airport to strengthen security and streamline traffic in the area, officials said on Saturday. Photo for representation (PTI)

The outposts are located at Milestone-32km, cargo terminal, domestic terminal, Milestone-27km, and Milestone-15 km,” police said in a statement.

According to officials, the new Jewar domestic terminal police station will operate three outposts — Milestone-32km, cargo terminal, and domestic terminal — for internal security. “For strengthening external security, Milestone-27km outpost has been established under the Rabupura police station, and Milestone-15km under the Dankaur police station,” the statement added.

Additionally, seven police control room vans (PCR) and police response vehicles (PRV) have been deployed to improve perimeter security and ensure smooth traffic movement on approach roads.

“One PCR van will patrol the Yamuna Expressway from Jewar toll to Falaida cut, while another will patrol the main access road to the airport,” officials said.

Two PRV vehicles have been deployed in the external security zone. Three additional PRV vehicles have been assigned for patrolling within the jurisdiction of the Jewar domestic terminal police station, added officials

Earlier, police had announced that two new police stations — the Jewar domestic terminal and the Jewar international terminal with over 84 personnel, including inspectors and sub-inspectors — would be established to further strengthen security in the airport area.