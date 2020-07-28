e-paper
Home / India News / 100-year-old Pune woman defeats Covid-19

100-year-old Pune woman defeats Covid-19

The woman was admitted along with four other members of the family in Covid Care Centre at Yerawada on July 20.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:40 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustan Times, Pune
A 100-year-old woman from Pune became one of the oldest persons in Maharashtra to defeat the virus. Gokhale/Hindustan Times)
A 100-year-old woman from Pune became one of the oldest persons in Maharashtra to defeat the virus. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Even as Pune’s Covid-19 tally continues to surge, a 100-year-old woman from the city became one of the oldest persons in Maharashtra to defeat the virus.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department officials, the woman was admitted along with four other members of the family in Covid Care Centre at Yerawada on July 20.

“Her health deteriorated on July 24 through after subsequent treatment she showed remarkable recovery. She was responding to the treatment given by the doctors. The woman was completely on liquid diet for eight days,” said,” said Madhav Jagtap , Deputy Commissioner of PMC on Tuesday.

According to Dr Sangita Bharati, one of the doctors who treated her, due to worsening of health after her saturation levels went down, there were plans to shift her to another hospital. However, the woman eventually overcame the virus.

The woman is from Chandannagar area and had no major pre-existing ailments except blood pressure, said PMC health chief Dr Ramchandra Hankare. “Everyone at the Covid Care Centre made all possible efforts to ensure the woman recovers from Covid-19,” said Hankare.

top news
LAC row: Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, claims China
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
Five Rafale jets to land today
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
Air pollution cuts Indians’ life expectancy by 5.2 years: Report
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
