Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Minister for Local Self-Governments M B Rajesh on Monday announced that 1,021 out of 1,034 local self-government institutions in the state have been declared 'waste-free'. 1,021 local self-government institutions in Kerala declared 'waste-free'

In a Facebook post, Rajesh stated, "We are pleased to share that out of 19,489 panchayats and municipal wards in Kerala, 19,093 have been declared as waste-free. Likewise, 1,021 out of 1,034 local self-government institutions have achieved the same milestone."

According to the minister, this shows that 97.96 per cent of wards and 98.47 per cent of local self-government institutions successfully attained 'waste-free' status.

The achievement was secured on International Zero Waste Day .

"The milestone we achieved yesterday gives Kerala the confidence that nothing is impossible," he wrote in his post.

"On International Zero Waste Day, 934 gram panchayats, 82 municipalities, and five corporations were declared waste-free after meeting 80 per cent progress in all 13 government-mandated criteria," Rajesh said.

A panel of experts from various fields assessed the progress of each local body before certifying them as 'waste-free'.

As a result, 99.26 per cent of grama panchayats and 94.25 per cent of municipalities have been declared as 'waste-free', the post stated.

"We congratulate all the local self-government institutions that have reached this milestone and extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to this initiative on behalf of the government," Rajesh, who also handles the Excise and Parliamentary Affairs portfolios, said.

Building on the success of the People's Planning initiative and the Total Literacy campaign, the Waste-Free Kerala campaign has become one of the state's most widely participated movements, he added.

Spearheaded by local self-government institutions with the support of various departments, the campaign is now in its final phase. The initial stages were met with significant challenges, including strong public resistance to setting up mini-MCFs , he said.

However, Kerala has since undergone a remarkable transformation, with success stories emerging from places like Sultan Bathery, Alappuzha, and Guruvayur.

Rajesh stated that the turning point for the campaign was the Brahmapuram fire incident, which was transformed into an opportunity for meaningful change.

On March 2, 2023, a massive fire broke out at the 110-acre Brahmapuram waste treatment plant of Kochi Corporation, located in the Vadavukode-Puthencruz grama panchayat.

The fire resulted in toxic smoke engulfing large parts of Kochi city and its suburbs for nearly two weeks.

The progress made since then has been significant, underscoring the power of collective effort. This campaign has demonstrated that when people unite, nothing is impossible, Rajesh said.

According to data from the Harithamithram app, the Haritha Karma Sena collected inorganic waste from 87,75,713 households and establishments in March alone. This figure excludes 15 local self-government institutions that do not use the app, the minister added.

Rajesh admitted that Indore in Madhya Pradesh is often cited as a model for waste management.

While Indore's success is commendable, he pointed out that it remains an achievement limited to a single city.

"The surrounding areas of Indore and even the state of Madhya Pradesh have not reached the same milestone. What makes Kerala’s achievement unique is that an entire state has successfully implemented a waste-free initiative," he added.

These achievements reinforce confidence that Kerala can attain 100 per cent waste-free status in the near future, Rajesh claimed.

A comprehensive action plan will be rolled out to sustain waste-free areas and transform the remaining regions.

Greater emphasis will be placed on efficient waste management, complete digital tracking, and the establishment of recycling parks, the minister stated.

He also called for continued public cooperation in making Kerala entirely waste-free.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.