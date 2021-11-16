104-year-old Kerala woman scores 89% in basic literacy exam

Kuttiyamma, a 104-year-old woman from Kerala’s Kottayam, scored 89 out of 100 marks in the basic literacy examination last week and qualified to appear for the Class 4 equivalent test under the state’s Literacy Mission.

“Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best,” tweeted state education minister V Sivankutty. He said Kuttiyamma’s feat will inspire many as praises poured in for the Kuttiyamma’s family.

Born into a poor family in Ayarkunnam village, Kuttiyamma did not get an opportunity to go to school. She was married off at 15. Though she can read well, writing was a challenge.

Also Read: Kerala University PhD entrance exam on December 4

When Literacy Mission volunteer M Rehna approached Kuttiyamma’s for taking the basic exam, she grabbed the opportunity.

“Her only condition was that the teacher should speak loudly because she has some hearing problem. She attended classes at her home religiously in the morning and evening without any miss,” said Rehna.

Kuttiyamma’s great-granddaughter, M Sheeja, a high school student, said she kept asking her to clear her doubts.

When invigilators came to the examination hall, she flashed a toothless smile and asked them to speak louder as well. Her family members said she was relaxed on the examination day.

“She made our panchayat famous. She is a role model for many. We really salute her enthusiasm and spirit,” said Jiji Nagamattom, the Education Standing Committee chief of the local village council.

Kottayam is known as a city of letters. It was declared the first 100% literate city in the country in 1989.

Kerala’s Literacy Mission has been conducting classes and equivalent examinations for those who missed their opportunities to learn. Its continuing education centres under the local self-government institutions have helped many like Kuttiyamma.