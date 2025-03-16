10.75 kg ganja seized at Agartala railway station in Tripura, two arrested

In a joint operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended two women drug peddlers at Agartala Railway Station on Saturday evening, said officials. 10.75 kg ganja seized at Agartala railway station, Tripura(Pexels)

The authorities seized 10.755 kg of dry ganja, which was concealed in two large pit bags.

According to police sources, the accused were attempting to smuggle the contraband out of Tripura via Deoghar Express. They had planned to use Agartala Railway Station as a transit point for transporting the drugs to other states.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Agartala GRP Police Station. Officials suspect that more individuals may be involved in this network, and further arrests are anticipated.

The two arrested women have been identified as Uma Devi (50) and Kajal Devi (35), both are residents of Bihar's Saharsa.

Authorities estimate that the market value of the seized ganja is approximately ₹1.6 lakh. Both accused will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings.

Earlier on Friday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) discovered six abandoned bags containing 37 kilograms of dry ganja during a routine check at Agartala Railway Station in Tripura.

Following all legal formalities, the unclaimed narcotics were confiscated, and the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) launched an investigation to determine the owner and intended recipients of the illegal consignment. According to a statement from the GRP, the estimated market value of the seized ganja is approximately ₹5.55 lakh.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to trace the supply chain and curb the smuggling of illegal substances in the region.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

On March 12, security personnel conducting a routine check at Agartala Railway Station near the Jirania-end bushes discovered seven gunny bags containing 21 kg of dry ganja.