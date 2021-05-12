10-day lockdown in Telangana from today

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced imposition of a 10-day lockdown across the state, beginning Wednesday, to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A decision to this effect was taken at an emergency cabinet meeting convened by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the afternoon. The decision was immediately conveyed to the state high court, which has been hearing a batch of petitions over the pandemic in the state.

The decision comes within a week after the chief minister declared that there was no question of imposition of lockdown in the state on the ground that it would lead to collapse of the state’s economy and severely hamper the state’s attempt to procure paddy this season.

According to an official release from the chief minister’s office, the decision to impose lockdown was taken following suggestions from sections of people in view of the intensity of the pandemic.

The lockdown would be in force from 10 am on May 12 to 6 am on May 22. There would be relaxation in the lockdown for four hours every day – from 6 am to 10 am -- to enable the people to buy essential commodities.

“All the shops and business establishments would be open during this four-hour period. For the remaining 20 hours, the lockdown would be strictly implemented. Only essential services would be allowed during the lockdown,” the official release said.

The state cabinet will meet again on May 20 to review the situation and take a call on whether or not the lockdown should be extended.

The cabinet decided to give exemption to certain activities from the lockdown. Works related to agriculture production and allied sectors, agriculture machinery, maintenance of rice mills, transport of paddy, supply to Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouses, fertiliser and seed shops, and seed making units will continue during the lockdown period.

The cabinet also decided to continue paddy procurement without hurdles during the lockdown in the interests of farmers. Permission would be given to pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment-manufacturing units, medical distributors, medical shops, all types of medical and health services and government and private hospitals to run their activity during the lockdown. Employees and labourers working in these units would be given special passes for attending to their duties.

There would be no restrictions on essential services, such as drinking water supply, sanitation in rural and urban areas, power generation, distribution and their allied services, transportation of goods on national highways, petrol and diesel pumps on national highways, warehousing and cold storage activities, and print and electronic media.

Exemption would also be given to employment guarantee scheme works. State government offices would run with 33 per cent staff. Banks and ATM centres would run without restrictions.

The cabinet decided to allow marriages with prior permission, subject to the maximum attendance of 40 members. For funerals, a maximum of 20 persons would be allowed.

The cabinet decided to set up checkposts on the borders of Telangana. Public transport, such as RTC buses and metro trains, would be available from 6 am to 10 am. Ration shops would be allowed to run during this four-hour period. Supply of LPG cylinders would continue as usual.

The cabinet decided to close down cinema halls, swimming pools, clubs, gyms, amusement parks and sports stadia during the lockdown period. “The director general of police has been instructed to strictly implement the lockdown following the Covid guidelines,” the official release said.