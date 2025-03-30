One dead after 11 coaches of the Bangalore-Kamakhya Express derail in Odisha

One person was dead, while seven were left injured after 11 coaches of the Bangalore-Kamakhya AC Superfast Express train derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district, sparking a swift emergency response. Bangalore-Kamakhya Express: The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.(ANI)

“We have received one body has been received apart from some injured passengers. Three teams of doctors have been engaged to treat the injured passengers,” Administrative officer of SCB Medical College and Hospital Subash Chandra Ray said. The identity of the deceased is not yet known.

According to PTI, the coaches derailed at around 11:54 AM near Nergundi Station in the Cuttack-Nergundi Railway Section of the Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway.

NDRF officials on site, medical help sent

Ashok Kumar Mishra provided an update, stating that the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and fire services were immediately mobilized, and a relief train had already been dispatched to the accident site.

The railway authorities have also deployed frontline officers and support staff to assist with the situation.

"Our resources are on the ground, and we are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and swift assistance to those affected," Mishra said in his statement.

The divisional railway manager (DRM) Khurda Road, general manager of ECoR and other higher-level officials were also rushed to the spot. An accident relief and medical relief train has also been rushed to the spot, the Indian Express reported.

Routes of several trains have been diverted due to the derailment, said ECoR officials.

ECoR officials also said they are making alternate arrangements to ensure that the passengers reach their respective destinations, following which they will start restoration works.

Passenger helpline number issued

The Railways issued a helpline number for assistance. Travellers can contact the following numbers for updates or help:

8455885999

8991124238

As of now, the cause of the derailment is still under investigation, and railway authorities are working to restore normalcy on the affected stretch of the track.

CM Himanta Sarma reacts

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said his office is in touch with the Odisha government following the train accident in the coastal state.

"I am aware of the incident involving the 12551 Kamakhya Express in Odisha. @CMOfficeAssam is in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways. We will reach out to every person who is affected," Sarma said in a post on X.