Bihar man thrown from moving train by robbers after intervening in theft

ByAvinash Kumar
Mar 29, 2025 06:44 PM IST

Om Prakash Kumar is currently hospitalised at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in critical condition, having suffered injuries to both his legs

Patna: A 25-year-old man from Sonarpatti village in Bihar was thrown from a moving train on Saturday by a group of robbers after he allegedly tried to intervene in a theft near Narayanpur, under the Bela police station in Muzaffarpur district, police said.

Om Prakash was standing near the train’s gate when the incident occurred (HT Photo)
Om Prakash was standing near the train’s gate when the incident occurred (HT Photo)

Om Prakash Kumar is currently hospitalised at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in critical condition, having suffered injuries to both his legs.

A joint team of the government railway police (GRP) and district police has launched a search operation to apprehend the suspects involved in the incident, said Ranjit Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of the Bela police station.

Om Prakash, who is preparing for competitive exams, was travelling from Madhubani to Patna on a passenger train when the gang attacked. The gang of robbers allegedly looted and assaulted other passengers as well, Kumar said.

Om Prakash was standing near the train’s gate when the incident occurred. “When I tried to resist, they threw me from the running train, which had just reached the Narayanpur Halt, causing serious injuries to both my legs. I lost consciousness after being thrown out. When I regained consciousness, I found myself in Sadar Hospital,” Om Prakash said.

News / India News / Bihar man thrown from moving train by robbers after intervening in theft
