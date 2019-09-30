e-paper
11 critically injured in boiler explosion at Birla Cement plant in Rajasthan

Some of the injured were rushed to Shree Sanwaliya Government Hospital, some were admitted to Birla Hospital for treatment. Sadar and Chanderiya police reached the hospital after receiving information about the accident.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 07:17 IST
Asain News International
Asain News International
Jaipur
15 people were left injured after a boiler exploded at a Birla Cement plant in Chittorgarh district’s Chanderiya. One injured is being treated at Rabindrabath Tagore hospital (Twitter/ANI)
         

At least 15 people were left injured after a boiler exploded at a Birla Cement plant in Chittorgarh district’s Chanderiya on Sunday.

Out of the 15 wounded, 11 of them are said to be critically injured.

While some of the injured were rushed to Shree Sanwaliya Government Hospital, some were admitted to Birla Hospital for treatment. Sadar and Chanderiya police reached the hospital after receiving information about the accident.

According to the preliminary information received, the accident took place after a boiler exploded at a Birla Cement plant. “The coal caught fire as the temperature rose in the coil plant. Later, after the explosion, the burning coal fell on the people working below. There were about 15 people who are reported to be burnt,” police said.

Newly appointed Chittorgarh District Collector Chetan Ram Deora along with BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh Aakya and city council chairman Sandeep Sharma visited the hospital to enquire about the condition and treatment of the injured.

“The critically injured have more than 70 per cent burns. We have referred them to Ravindra Nath Tagore Medical College, Udaipur,” said Deora.

Stating that an administrative level inquiry into the matter has been initiated, Deora said, “We will get the report within 10 days. Legal action will be taken against those who were found to be negligent.”

Police are also investigating the matter.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 07:17 IST

