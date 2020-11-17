11 fake army personnel nabbed near Guwahati airport, probe is on

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:48 IST

Eleven persons dressed in army uniform but not in possession of any valid identification have been arrested by Assam police near Guwahati international airport on Monday night when moving around suspiciously.

The persons were nabbed by police from Azara station in Guwahati, where they were found moving around suspiciously near the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

“A police party on patrolling duty detained four persons wearing army uniforms from near the airport on Monday night. On verification, it was found that they were not authorised to wear the uniform and had ulterior motives,” said a police statement issued on Tuesday.

Based on information provided by the four arrested men, police arrested seven other persons who were wearing army uniforms without valid documents and were moving around suspiciously near the airport.

“During interrogation, it was found that one Dhriman Goswami had given them fake appointment letters to provide security at the airport. Goswami has been arrested with the 10 others. Search of the houses of the arrested persons has led to recovery of some documents, ID cards etc,” the statement said.

A case under various sections of IPC for impersonating army personnel, criminal conspiracy, counterfeiting government stamps, forgery etc. has been lodged and further investigation is underway.

The accused persons have been identified as Dhriman Krishna Goswami, Kaushik Bhuyan, Jhenendra Das, Ganesh Das, Nayan Jyoti Gautam, Joymoni Sharma, Bijoymoni Sharma, Dwijen Sarma, Rupam Sharma, Saurav Sarma and Ripunjoy Goswami.