11 feared abducted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

At least 11 people have gone missing from a village in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district and are suspected to have been abducted by Maoists, police said on Tuesday. A search for the missing is underway, they added.

According to inspector general of police (IGP) (Bastar range) Sunderaj P, seven persons went missing after attending a social gathering two days ago.

“...(the) villagers from Kunded under Jagargonda police station limits went to a nearby village to attend a social gathering a couple of days back and they are yet to return home. We are trying to verify the information about a few of them being taken captive by Maoists,” he said.

Sukma superintendent of police Sunil Sharma said that four others, including a village head, on Monday had reportedly gone to hold talks with the rebels on the alleged abduction of the villagers but did not return.

According to people familiar with the developments, the rebels suspected that the missing persons had appeared for a police recruitment test, and hence, may have taken them in captivity.

No case has been registered so far and talks are underway between tribal leaders and Maoists, the people cited above added.

ITBP trooper killed in gunbattle

A paramilitary trooper of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed and another was injured in an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-affected Naraynapur district on Tuesday.

The Bastar IGP said the gun battle broke out near Aamdai Valley after a party of the ITBP’s 45th battalion was out to clear the movement of Chandan Kashyap, the member of Chhattisgarh assembly from Narayanpur constituency.

“After the convoy of Kashyap passed through the area around 10 am, a small action team of Maoists opened fire on the ITBP jawans. One jawan, Shiv Kumar Meena, died while assistant sub-inspector Keshav Ram suffered minor injuries,” Sunderaj P said, adding that Ram was out of danger and undergoing treatment at a local hospital.