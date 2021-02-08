11 including 9 cops injured as mob attacks police station in Assam

Eleven people including nine policemen were injured after a mob attacked a police station in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam around midnight on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place in Jengkha during a cultural evening to mark the 72nd village defence party (VDP) foundation day celebrations in the area.

“During the event some local youths got drunk and created a ruckus in the area. Based on a complaint, the leader of the group was brought to the police station,” said Ramandeep Kaur, superintendent of police, West Karbi Anglong.

“Soon the other youths started pelting stones on the police station which was nearby. They vandalized government property, vehicles and injured nine police personnel,” she added.

Kaur said that the mob cut off electricity to the police station. Police resorted to firing in the air and to bring the violence under control. Two persons who sustained minor injuries are stable and out of danger.

Six of the injured policemen are still in hospital. Police have arrested one person in connection with the incident and are on the lookout for others.